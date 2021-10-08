A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Alberta Orphan Well Association says it has taken the "unprecedented" step of having a receiver appointed to manage the oil and gas assets of failed Trident Exploration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Oil price spike won’t increase industry cleanup spending: Alberta energy minister

Cleanup is needed of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in the province

Alberta’s energy minister says the current spike in oil prices isn’t enough reason to require the industry to spend more on cleaning up the tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in the province.

Sonya Savage says the province’s recently adopted plan to fix the problem, which requires industry to spend $422 million next year and slightly more after that, is a fair and balanced approach.

She says it takes into account the industry’s current troubles and its expected future growth.

Oil prices have spiked to $80 a barrel and are expected to climb higher.

Some industry analysts have said the profits those prices will generate should help fund the cleanup of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in Alberta, a project that will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Experts like Sara Hastings-Simon at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy say this may be Alberta’s last chance to get the money from industry.

But Savage says current spending requirements will make a meaningful difference and could be increased two years down the road.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
Mask rule going beyond school for B.C. kids aged 5 and up
Next story
Entangled mother humpback needs help before she sails into the West Coast sunset

Just Posted

City of Victoria council voted Oct. 7 to revoke the businesses license of I-Tow Group towing company based on numerous counts of founded and alleged malpractice. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
16 years of bylaw violations end with business revocation for Victoria tow company

Jones Bar-B-Que and The Ruby owner Chris Jones, left, with Royal Jubilee housekeeper and hospital hero Daniel Dolores as they hold one of the 200 hampers being sent to every Greater Victoria hospital department on Oct. 8. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria hospital heroes receive hampers ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Stop by the Uptown ReStore or the West Shore location to grab a free steam punk’in kit. Use the kit to create your very own steam punk’ins this Halloween. (Facebook/Restore Victoria)
Greater Victoria gourds get their steampunk on thanks to free ReStore kits

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department will visit homes to check smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. (Photo courtesy of Sidney Volunteer Fire Department)
Smoke alarms are a life-saving device