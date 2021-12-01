The Victoria Police Department is seeking this man in relation to mischief at the B.C. legislature on Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is seeking this man in relation to mischief at the B.C. legislature on Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

One arrested, one sought for mischief at B.C. legislature

Arrested Alberta man was released with court date, conditions

An Alberta man was arrested for mischief at the B.C. legislature on Nov. 26.

Demonstrators gathered near the west end of the legislature in the early evening on Friday, about an hour before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan were expected to start a joint press conference inside the government building.

Victoria police said Legislative Assembly Protection Services officers arrested a man for mischief sometime during the evening. The man was taken to Victoria Police Department cells before he was released with a court date and conditions. Not attending the legislature precinct is included in his conditions and the man faces recommended charges for mischief.

VicPD is also seeking a suspect for mischief that occurred at the legislature site sometime after the prime minister and premier left the building. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), police released a photo of the man they’re seeking. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, who’s 5’10”, with a light brown goatee-style beard with a braid. The man also has curly shoulder-length brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing a zip-up white and grey knitted sweater, green pants, dark-coloured boots and a multi-coloured knitted toque.

After the man was arrested on Friday, VicPD said a group of about 20 people kicked the legislature doors before they attempted to “blockade building exits.” Nobody was arrested in relation to that incident.

READ: Driver caught on camera crashing into two vehicles in Colwood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureVicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Island Equipment Owners Association serving the Greater Victoria community over the long haul
Next story
More than two dozen weather warnings in effect across rain-sodden British Columbia

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District has made some improvements and changes to mountain biking trails in the region after approving its guidelines for the activity last spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD updates Saanich mountain biking areas with realigned trails, added signage

The Victoria Police Department is seeking this man in relation to mischief at the B.C. legislature on Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
One arrested, one sought for mischief at B.C. legislature

Examples of new City of Colwood wayfinding signage were shared in a recent presentation to council. (Courtesy of Cygnus Design Group/City of Colwood)
Colwood developing neighbourhood wayfinding strategy

Wendy Watt, manager of Island Equipment Owners Association, holds a certificate recently presented to them by the District of Saanich to recognize their important work and impact in the community. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Island Equipment Owners Association serving the Greater Victoria community over the long haul