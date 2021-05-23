One bid, one contract for Oak Bay animal control

Oak Bay will continue to use Victoria Animal Service with a new contract approved May 10. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Animal control should continue without a hitch when the current contract with Oak Bay expires July 1.

The three-year contract was awarded to Victoria Animal Control Services at an estimated $252,070 excluding GST, hitting the threshold that requires council approval.

Two proposals came in but one didn’t outline hourly rates as required in the request for proposals issued in February. It was discounted.

The new contract, with the same provider the municipality has used for years, provides council the ability to adjust service levels up or down by 15 per cent with appropriate notice.

READ ALSO: Teachers, officer rescue eight ducklings from Saanich school storm drain

With some dismay from a lone applicant, staff told council while it could always decide not to award a contract, that could throw fairness into question, particularly as one provider’s bid is now public information.

The current contract with Victoria Animal Control Services from 2015, with a two-year extension, expires July 1, when the new contract begins.

c.vanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay