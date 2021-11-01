One apartment unit in the 3200-block of Cook Street was heavily damaged by a deadly fire Halloween night. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

One apartment unit in the 3200-block of Cook Street was heavily damaged by a deadly fire Halloween night. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

One dead in Saanich apartment fire

Fire broke out in 3200-block Cook Street Halloween night

One person is dead following an apartment fire near the Victoria-Saanich border Sunday (Oct. 31) night.

The Saanich Fire Department responded to the reported blaze in the 3200-block of Cook Street just past 9:30 p.m. with three engines and 18 firefighters.

“It was fully involved in the one suite, with flames and smoke showing,” assistant deputy fire chief Trevor Stubbings said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and contain the majority of the damage to one of the apartment units, but not before one person died.

No other people were injured, according to the fire department. Stubbings said two other units were likely damaged. Investigation teams from the Saanich fire and police departments are returning to the scene Monday morning to assess damage and determine the cause.

READ ALSO: More COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fatal FireGreater Victoria

Previous story
Woman, 81, drowns near Sooke Marine Boardwalk
Next story
Summer heat dome resulted in 18 Greater Victoria deaths: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome resulted in 18 Greater Victoria deaths: BC Coroners Service

Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Woman, 81, drowns near Sooke Marine Boardwalk

One apartment unit in the 3200-block of Cook Street was heavily damaged by a deadly fire Halloween night. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
One dead in Saanich apartment fire

New homeowners join representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Victoria Real Estate Board in ceebrating the board’s $100,000 donation to the housing charity. (Photo courtesy of VREB)
Victoria Real Estate Board boosts home ownership hopes with $100,000 donation