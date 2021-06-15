(The Canadian Press)

One dead in Yukon’s COVID-19 outbreak, total pandemic cases climb to 107

Outbreak involves nearly two dozen patients and linked to high school graduation events

Another death has been recorded in Yukon linked to COVID-19, the third fatality in the territory since the pandemic began last year.

Yukon’s acting chief medical health officer, Dr. Catherine Elliott, says the person who died was a unvaccinated Whitehorse resident.

She says the person became ill after contact with someone who was diagnosed with the virus.

Elliot confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the territory and says all involve the Gamma variant associated with Brazil.

The total case count in the territory is now 107 and Elliot says three of the five new infections are in Whitehorse, with one involving a student at a local elementary school.

Yukon had one case of COVID-19 in May but this outbreak involves nearly two dozen patients — more than half diagnosed since Friday and most linked to unvaccinated participants at high school graduation events.

Speaking at a news conference in Whitehorse on Monday, Elliot said what happens over the next several days will help officials decide if recently eased COVID-19 restrictions should be tightened again.

Residents are urged to continue to wear masks, wash hands and maintain physical distancing.

Elliot said it would not be surprising to see more cases and she offered condolences after the latest death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of this individual,” she said in a statement.

“Out of respect, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

