An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo

An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo

One man’s trash is another man’s explosive device

Unexploded ammunition found at steel recycling yard in Campbell River

Workers at a steel recycling yard on Duncan Bay Road in Campbell River had a more exciting day than usual on Tuesday, April 12.

They discovered an intact artillery shell measuring 28 cm by 15 cm.

Campbell River RCMP were notified, and the Explosives Disposal Unit from the Comox air base was called in.

“It turned out to be a dummy round,” said RCMP spokesperson, Const. Maury Tyre, who said more were found later.

READ MORE: Another pile of trash dumped on Duncan Bay Main

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP noticing uptick in youth carrying bear spray for wrong reasons

“It’s believed that the rounds came from the dump/recycling up in Alert Bay area as at one point it was a maritime test range,” Tyre said.

He was also quick point out while this instance involved an inert shell, it’s always best to be extra cautious.

“When it comes to ordnance or explosives, the safest tact is to walk away and call the police, so they can engage the necessary resources to deal with the explosive,’ Tyre said.

“On Vancouver Island and many maritime areas, unexploded shells or military maritime spotting flares can be located and at times they can be extremely dangerous.”


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMP

Previous story
Woodpecker makes its home in Cowichan’s Big Stick
Next story
Public safety minister promises support for Vanderhoof RCMP in wake of shooting

Just Posted

Sybil Butterfield, a resident at Parkwood Place in Saanich, said her father fought in both world wars. She is heartbroken to see the destruction in Ukraine and wants to do her part to help. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
‘We need to learn from history’: Saanich retirement community fundraises for Ukraine

Philip Steenkamp, president and vice-chancellor of Royal Roads University, and Solara Goldwynn, food systems manager, plant the first crops of the university’s new kitchen garden. (Justin Samanski-Langile/News Staff)
Royal Roads University unveils new food garden to support community needs

The number 2 fire hall for Langford Fire Rescue will be opened on a full-time basis this year, among proposals listed in the city’s five-year financial plan. (Google Street View)
Langford proposes modest 2.95-per-cent tax increase; larger increases down the road

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association conducted its annual EV count during Wednesday’s morning commute. (Courtesy of Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)
Victoria’s annual electric vehicle count sees 70 per cent increase over last year