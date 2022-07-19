One of two liveaboard residents wanted in Saanich spotted on Sunshine Coast

Both Jack Chisholm and Thomas Cudworth believed to be in the area

A person police believe may be wanted man Jack Chisholm was seen Sunday (July 17) in a Sunshine Coast grocery store and eluded police. (Courtesy of Sunshine Coast RCMP)

Police are following up a sighting on the Sunshine Coast of one of two liveaboard residents known to frequent Cadboro Bay, both of whom are wanted for failing to abide by court-ordered conditions.

On Sunday, July 17, Sunshine Coast RCMP said a witness reported seeing a man they believed to be Jack Chisholm exiting the IGA store in Wilson Creek, south of Sechelt. Police attended the site and when the man saw the officers he bolted into the nearby bushes behind a Canadian Tire store.

At the time of the sighting he was wearing a baseball hat with a Pepsi logo, a dark grey or black hoodie, dark pants and shoes. Witness said the man smelled strongly of campfire smoke, indicating he may have been camping in the area.

Thomas Cudworth, believed to be an associate of Chisholm and also wanted in Greater Victoria for similar reasons, is also believed to be in the area, but local police report no confirmed sightings of him.

If you spot either of these men please contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.

