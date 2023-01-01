Flames burst from a house in the 3500-block of 10th Avenue in Port Alberni, early on New Year’s Day. (PAFD VIDEO SCREENSHOT)

One person sent to hospital in New Year’s Day house fire

Three fire departments called to battle heavy flame from Port Alberni residence

One person was sent to hospital and four others escaped an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day in Port Alberni.

The call came in to 911 just after 4 a.m. that a house in the 3500-block of 10th Avenue was on fire.

“The duty crew arrived on scene to find heavy fire pushing from the front of the home,” Port Alberni Fire Dept. Chief Mike Owens said. “Five people were in the home when the fire started.”

A mutual aid call brought additional crews from Beaver Creek and Cherry Creek volunteer fire departments to help fight the blaze, and paramedics from BC Ambulance transported the patient to West Coast General Hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

All displaced residents were put up in a local hotel by Emergency Social Services.

The fire was the first call for 2023 for the PAFD and the second house fire of the holiday season. A cause for the fire has not been determined yet, Owens added.


