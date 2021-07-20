Emergency crews on scene at the Trans-Canada Highway and Roberts Street in Ladysmith, where one person has sustained serious injuries in a crash. (Cole Schisler photo)

Emergency crews on scene at the Trans-Canada Highway and Roberts Street in Ladysmith, where one person has sustained serious injuries in a crash. (Cole Schisler photo)

One person seriously injured in rollover crash along the highway in Ladysmith

Motorists are urged to use caution near the intersection

One person has sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith.

Crews were called out just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, to a two-vehicle incident at Roberts Street and the highway in front of the Antique Mall. The Trans-Canada Highway was briefly shut down so a BCEHS Air Ambulance could land and safely transport one patient to hospital.

Roberts Street between 1st Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway and the alleyways between 1st Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway between Gatacre and Baden-Powell Streets remain closed. North and Southbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway are now open to all traffic.

Motorists are urged to use caution near the intersection.

According to ICBC data, there were eight crashes at the TCH-Roberts Street-Transfer Beach Boulevard intersection in 2020, second most among Ladysmith intersections. There were 43 crashes at that intersection over the five-year period from 2015-2020.

READ ALSO: Car rolls over in crash along Nanaimo Parkway

READ ALSO: Drivers hurt in crash on the highway in south Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
B.C. chambers endorse pandemic-recovery blueprint for cities
Next story
B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

Just Posted

Chambers of commerce from across B.C. have endorsed a plan to tackle key social and economic factors impacting cities, which they say will also support businesses attempting to recover from the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Build Back Victoria)
B.C. chambers endorse pandemic-recovery blueprint for cities

A five-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on Sooke Road this afternoon. (Sooke News Mirror)
Five-vehicle crash delaying traffic near Sooke

Some of the more than 400 people arrested at Fairy Creek Watershed blockades may face criminal charges. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Fairy Creek logging protesters may face criminal charges

Oak Bay police were kept busy with errant motorists last week. (Black Press file photo)
Oak Bay police lay heavy penalties on impaired drivers