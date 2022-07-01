Online fundraiser started for police injured in Saanich shooting

More than $30,000 raised so far, goal set at $50,000

Multiple people were injured during an exchange of gunfire at Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street near Pear Street. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (June 28). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Saanich Police Association has started an online fundraising campaign in partnership with the Victoria City Police Union to raise funds for the police officers injured during the Saanich bank robbery on June 28.

The money will be used “in a variety of ways including but not limited to accommodation and transportation for families of those who are in hospital, psychological support, modifications to homes to allow for future transition from hospital and much more,” according to the fundraiser page.

“Our hope is that none of our members need to worry about any financial burden during this time and can focus on healing and being together with their loved ones,” organizer Chelsea Cofield wrote on the page.

Six police officers were injured during a shootout which started after two bank robbers left a Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street in Saanich at around 11:30 a.m. on June 28.

Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie on June 30 said three Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) members remain in hospital recovering from extensive surgeries after sustaining life-threatening injuries. As of Thursday, one of those remained in the intensive care unit and will, along with another officer still in hospital, require additional surgeries and treatment over the coming months.

The other three injured officers have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised $30,185 towards its goal of $50,000.

You can find the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/saanich-police-and-victoria-police-union-members

