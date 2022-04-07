Open house planned to discuss Sooke’s OCP

District of Sooke is asking residents to weigh in on the draft of its official community plan

The public is being asked for their views on the District of Sooke’s 237-page draft official community plan document, covering everything from housing and environmental protection to transportation. The district hosts an open house at Sooke Community Hall on May 7. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

The District of Sooke is asking residents to weigh in on the draft of its official community plan (OCP).

The public is invited to attend an 0pen house to discuss the OCP on May 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sooke Community Hall, located at 2037 Shields Road.

“Council recognizes that engagement with our community on the OCP has been impacted by the pandemic – with much of our conversations held virtually. We are very pleased to host this in-person community event to continue our consultation with you,” Mayor Maja Tait said. ‘

Council’s discussion with the community on the draft OCP is the next phase in the plan development after the OCP advisory committee completed its work over the last 18 months.

The evolution of the draft OCP in its current state is the result of significant community input, with hundreds of residents providing feedback through participation boards at local businesses, online forums, virtual stakeholder meetings, letters, phone calls, community pop-ups at local markets, Celebrate Sooke!, and an open house with the advisory committee in October.

All municipal policies, plans and regulations must align with the OCP. The OCP review is an opportunity for the District to ensure that the goals and objectives remain relevant and updated as needed, guiding the direction of land use in Sooke for the next 10 years.


