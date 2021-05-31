Otis the llama was a regular of the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association gun range and was their unofficial mascot. (Courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/Facebook)

Otis the llama was a regular of the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association gun range and was their unofficial mascot. (Courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/Facebook)

Otis the llama, honourary mascot of Malahat gun range, found dead

Found Sunday, the range regular appears to have died of natural causes

A hunt ended in death Sunday morning, but not for the usual reasons.

Members of the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association had been searching for Otis, a feral llama that loved to spend time on their gun range. Last week, members became concerned when they realized it had been close to two weeks since they had seen their unofficial range mascot – an unusually long time for Otis not to have wandered through.

Members and volunteers began combing the woods and flying drones through the area in efforts to find him. On Sunday morning, a search party discovered Otis on a section of the range property, dead from what was likely natural causes.

In a social media post, the association said there were no signs that he was injured or attacked by a predator.

Otis originally lived on a property adjacent to the range, but because there was no fence holding him in, he would regularly wander over. When the property owner got old and moved away, he left Otis behind.

READ ALSO: Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

On the range, Otis was first known by many as Waldo – as in “Where’s Waldo?” – as they worked to ensure they weren’t shooting anywhere near him. They eventually learned their unofficial mascot was named Otis and he would even let a few members pet and feed him.

“We’re very attached to him,” association president Doug Bancroft said speaking with Black Press Media last week. “The kids love him, everybody does.”

After six years of having Otis wander their range, Bancroft said they knew it had to come to an end at some point – llama’s don’t live forever, after all. But, it was still a painful moment when he was found Sunday.

“Waldo was loved by many and was a unique and welcome presence at the MP range during his time with us. He will be greatly missed,” the association wrote in its post.

The association also thanked all the community members who helped spread the word and search for their feral friend.

“It was truly heartwarming to see how many people’s lives he had touched over the years.”

With files from Jake Romphf

READ ALSO: ‘Perfect pairing’: Former Victoria man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaWildlife

Previous story
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery
Next story
Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures over weekend

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposures were reported at Gordon Head Middle School and Torquay Elementary School over the weekend. (Google Streetview)
Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures over weekend

Torquay Elementary School and Gordon Head Middle School affected

Otis the llama was a regular of the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association gun range and was their unofficial mascot. (Courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/Facebook)
Otis the llama, honourary mascot of Malahat gun range, found dead

Found Sunday, the range regular appears to have died of natural causes

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in Greater Victoria cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

Victoria has fallen in its national ranking by millennials among best places to live, according to research done by Point2. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria falls six positions to eighth in millennials’ ranking of city centres

Healthcare, life satisfaction saw monumental backslides in the past four years: Point2

The Netflix series Maid shoots in Sidney in November 2020. The show stars Margaret Qualley. (Bob Orchard photo)
Heathy lineup of filming set for Greater Victoria in 2021

Netflix series Maid leads the charge into the summer

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Most Read