Strathcona Gardens lifeguard Cianna Dunn keeps watch during a Campbell River Killer Whales practice. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Gardens lifeguard Cianna Dunn keeps watch during a Campbell River Killer Whales practice. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Out of the pool: Why some B.C. communities are struggling to staff lifeguards

Expense, access to training, shifting lifestyles forcing facilites to adapting to new realities

The past few years have not been easy for public pools.

Across the country, the pandemic had a notable effect on lifeguards, swimming instructors and pools in general. A lack of classes and courses being held since the pandemic started, career lifeguards starting to retire and a change in work culture have conspired to mean the old ways of doing things just doesn’t fit anymore.

At Strathcona Gardens, a public pool in Campbell River, managers are doing their best to keep up.

The complex’s main pool, leisure pool and hot tub are closed Mondays and operate on different schedules for different days. The website says that the closure is due to staff shortages, but according to SRD HR manager, Laurie Gage, it’s a bit more nuanced than that.

“I think we have about just over 30 people employed in the Aquatic Department,” Gage said. “That’s the mix between between full-time and part-time.

“We’ve got people who are working for us currently that prefer part-time,” Gage said. “We’d love them to (move to) full-time, but they prefer to work part-time.”

That’s not the only issue.

To be a lifeguard for the Strathcona Regional District, a person needs to take a number of courses. These include standard First Aid, CPR level C with AED (Automated External Defibrillator), Swim Instructor, and the National Lifeguard (NL) course. These courses themselves have prerequisites, like Bronze Cross.

Prospective lifeguards also have to be at least 15 years old. Three years ago when the pandemic started, many of the courses that were slated to run were cancelled. So were subsequent courses.

Then, to compound the perfect storm of issues, the people who teach the courses previously mentioned are also lacking.

Shaun Koopman is one of only a few people on north Vancouver Island certified to teach NL courses. Those NL courses are relatively easy to hold. The issue is having enough instructors available to teach them.

Specialized instructor training courses often need to happen in bigger centres. For those in Campbell River, the nearest course scheduled this spring takes place three hours away in Victoria in May. A guard taking that course would be off the deck for at least five days, would have to pay $375 to attened, as well figure out travel and lodging.

Koopman would like to see the provincial government help out.

“Say there’s a new NL instructor in Smithers,” he said, “what’s the financial support look like for them to go to, let’s say, Terrace to do the mentorship course?

“I recently taught a nice lady from Gold River in my last course. She’s a mom and (her taking the course involved travel) back and forth every day; gas isn’t cheap and it’s an an extra two hours or wear and tear on the road,” he said.

“I think anything that the senior levels of government can do to help subsidize that (would help.) Even if they just gave $500 for the National Lifeguard course itself. That would generally cover the cost of the course for somebody as well as almost any significant travel.”

In all, the cost to become a lifeguard is roughly $1,500, by Koopman’s estimation. A $1,500 or so bursary would not be much for the province, but it would make a big difference to a 16-year-old.

“Pools are a public space. We encourage everybody to go there to use it. It’s one of the few true public places that we have left that you could see anybody from any demographic there,” he said. “But if there’s a cost barrier, you’re singling out your potential lifeguards.”

Koopman, who is running a NL course in Gold River as a private contractor, got started in his current career in a pool. He says the benefits to being a lifeguard are many, and it can lead people into various rewarding careers, including overseas and across the country.

The thing is, it has to start somewhere.

“I’ve used my lifeguarding skills, probably four or five times in real life,” he said, adding that it is one area where society actually trusts young people to take on real responsibilities.

“We don’t trust them to vote. We barely trust them to drive a car. And so it’s just such a huge confidence builder for them to take this course and learn about spine boards, oxygen therapy and deep water rescues.”

The Lifesaving Society is offering one-day recertification courses to people with expired NL credentials.

Strathcona Gardens, like any pool, has its limits. Even in the best of times there is a maximum amount of people that are allowed to swim. For each guard on deck, there can be only 40 people in the pool.

Based on the current staffing level, the capacity of the pool is 120 in the leisure pool and hot tub area, and 120 in the main pool, and that is only when they can be fully staffed. Throughout their rotations, guards regularly do head counts and when the capacity is reached the front desk allows people in only when others leave.

“Typically, we see waits of about 15 minutes except for larger groups (6+) who may have to wait longer,” the aquatics department said in an emailed response.

Capacity can also be capped depending on different programs in the pool.

The pandemic also brought on other shifts in how people want to work.

Gage, who runs the HR department for the entire SRD, said she’s seen more people prefer remote work and more flexible hours. There’s also a culture of safety that has arisen out of the pandemic, particularly about coming in to work sick.

“I think in the old days people would drag themselves to work when they were sick,” she said. “People don’t do that now. We don’t want them to do that.”

RELATED: Keeping Campbell River lifeguards sharp


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverrecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
BC Ferries hiring binge aims to fill 500 positions to stem wave of sailing cancellations
Next story
Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen

Just Posted

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries hiring binge aims to fill 500 positions to stem wave of sailing cancellations

A Saanich school teacher has been disciplined for his behaviour. (Pixabay photo) Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
Saanich teacher disciplined for telling Grade 3 kids he would ‘rip out’ their vocal cords

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family uses an online platform to fund, or win, an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Vote now to get Saanich teen traumatically injured by driver back on a bike

The Red Barn Market will begin construction on its eight location this spring. (Photo courtesy of The Red Barn Market)
Red Barn Market to open its largest store with North Saanich location