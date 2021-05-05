Outbreak ends at Victoria’s Craigdarroch Care Home, with no deaths

An outbreak at Craigdarroch Care Home has been declared over, after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered. (Google Earth)

The COVID-19 outbreak at Craigdarroch Care Home is officially over, Island Health announced Wednesday.

Since it was declared on April 23, two staff members tested positive and have since recovered. Social visits, admissions and transfers, and congregate dining resumes May 5.

A second long-term care home outbreak at Mount St. Mary Hospital also came to an end earlier this week. There, one resident died and one staff member tested positive.

In both cases, Island Health commended the care home teams for ensuring the outbreaks didn’t spread further.

