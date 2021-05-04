Outbreak officially over at Victoria’s Mount St. Mary care home

One resident died and one staff member tested positive

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Mount St. Mary Hospital long-term care home is officially over, Island Health announced May 4. The outbreak claimed the life of one resident. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

An outbreak that claimed the life of one resident at the Mount St. Mary Hospital long-term care home has been declared over.

Island Health first reported the COVID-19 outbreak on April 21, at which point one staff member and one resident had tested positive. The staff member proceeded to self-isolate at home and managed to recover, but the resident has since died.

No one else tested positive, and Island Health said the care home’s affected houses are set to reopen to social visits on May 4. Admissions, transfers and congregate dining will also resume.

“The team at Mount St. Mary is to be commended for their exceptional work ensuring the outbreak did not spread further and continuing to provide high-quality care under challenging circumstances,” Island Health said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Langford councillor flew to Arizona last month

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusVictoria