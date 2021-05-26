One dead after overnight apartment fire in Victoria

One person died in a fire in the North Park neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to 1035 North Park Street on May 26 just before 1:30 a.m. and arrived to see flames showing from a suite on the third floor.
Two people were rescued from balconies, according to a Victoria Fire Department news release. One person and one dog died.
The fire was contained to a single suite, with smoke damage to three adjacent units and the hallway. Emergency Social Services was called in to care for displaced residents.
