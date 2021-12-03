The Salvation Army ARC in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday night (Dec. 3). Victoria’s homeless population struggles with the winter weather in this January 2020 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Salvation Army ARC in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday night (Dec. 3). Victoria’s homeless population struggles with the winter weather in this January 2020 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless as wet snow, freezing temperatures forecast

Salvation Army ARC to have 30 mats available for city’s vulnerable population

The Salvation Army Addictions and Rehabilitation Centre in downtown Victoria will have 30 overnight emergency-weather mats available to the city’s vulnerable population on Friday (Dec. 3).

An Extreme Weather Alert was issued in the morning due to the forecast potential for snow and near or below-freezing temperatures, according to the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. A post will be made when the weather alert is cancelled.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning as a low-pressure system is expected to bring a chance of wet snow to the South Island overnight. The agency said people should be prepared for slippery road conditions, especially on the Malahat.

