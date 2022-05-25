A kayak found overturned amongst logs in Nanaimo River triggered a large response from emergency services Tuesday, May 24. (Photo submitted)

Overturned kayak found in Nanaimo River, no report yet of missing kayaker

RCMP and volunteer fire departments were called to the riverside on Thatcher Road south of the city

An overturned kayak found floating in the Nanaimo River led to a large response by emergency crews. According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the kayak was spotted at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, amongst some logs in the Nanaimo River near Nanaimo River Regional Park south of Nanaimo.

RCMP, Cranberry and Cedar volunteer fire departments and B.C. Ambulance Service along with an air ambulance helicopter were called to Thatcher Road, which was the nearest access road.

Emergency responders scoured the shoreline while fire rescue crews put their vessel in the fast-moving water to check a nearby log boom and shoreline, but found nothing.

The kayak, which was later recovered, is a one-person bright green plastic Pelican brand.

“At this time, our detachment has not received any reports of overdue or missing persons. Investigators have also checked in with nearby police jurisdictions with similar results,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone with information about the kayak, its owner or information relating to the search is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-17416.

