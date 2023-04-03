Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the participants into the World Meeting of Families in Rome, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the participants into the World Meeting of Families in Rome, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Papal repudiation only the first step, says Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

NTC president Judith Sayers asks Canada to acknowledge repudiation

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is calling on the Government of Canada to acknowledge the papal repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery and take steps to remove any laws from its books that use the doctrine.

The call comes after the Vatican, through Pope Francis, officially repudiated or rejected the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery on March 30. The doctrine, backed by 15th-century “papal bulls,” legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Indigenous lands.

A “papal bull” is an edict or order issued by a pope. The term dates back to the Middle Ages when the Catholic Church held similar political power as a government.

The Doctrine of Discovery, according to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, is a “legal and religious concept that has been used for centuries to justify Christian colonial conquest.” This document supported the idea that European peoples and culture were superior to all others, and formed the basis of exploration around the world. The document forms the basis of some present-day property law.

“First Nations have been around since time immemorial and so this doctrine was required to ‘legally’ take our lands and resources for the colonizer on the pretext that no one was there—the lands were barren—as First Nations people were not ‘civilized,’” the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council wrote in a statement.

“This doctrine has been detrimental to the development of our peoples, taking away our most valuable lands and resources, destroying our most sacred places, limiting our right to hunt, fish, trap, gather and right to a livelihood,” NTC president Judith Sayers said.

“The fact is that we have had to prove our title which was already ours, while the Canadian government denies our rights to our own lands. The courts have had to rely on the laws based on the Doctrine of Discovery in any rulings on ownership to land,” she added. “This now has to change as of today. The damage of this doctrine on our lives cannot be valued as it is in massive proportions.”

Sayers said revocation of laws or policies that use the doctrine must include mandates to negotiate treaties “and all other forms of agreements.”

She also said Canadian and provincial governments must re-examine court cases to reform any arguments to the court that relied on the Doctrine of Discovery.

The Vatican’s announcement follows last year’s apology to Canada’s Indigenous Peoples made by Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the horrors of the residential school system.

The Vatican’s formal rejection of the doctrine “is an important step as we move forward to break down and reverse the colonial systems that were imposed on First Nations,” BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee said.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyIndigenousIndigenous reconcilliationPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nation in Supreme Court trying to enforce B.C. ‘duty to consult’ on mineral rights
Next story
B.C. unveils new ‘Homes for People’ plan with goal of 108K new houses, apartment units

Just Posted

Masami Teramachi (right) delivers her map to Burnside-Gorge Community Association board member Michelle Peterson. (Courtesy Masami Teramachi)
UVic graduate depicts locals’ favourite spots with hand-drawn Greater Victoria maps

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference. The Saanich-based Men’s Therapy Centre will have to shut down within months, leaving the 300 members it supports without any alternative if the province doesn’t step in. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE PHOTO/Darryl Dyck)
End in sight for Greater Victoria men’s therapy centre without help from B.C.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto and Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock after a joint meeting on the process of organizing a citizen’s assembly that will study amalgamating the two communities or certain services. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria, Saanich mayors say amalgamation study will reveal best service-providing model

Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raiding the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club on March 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria cannabis club prepares to sue B.C. government following raid

Pop-up banner image