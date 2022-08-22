Tubing the Cowichan River is great summer fun but those who don’t get out at the recommended spots may find themselves in danger and in need of rescue. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Tubing the Cowichan River is great summer fun but those who don’t get out at the recommended spots may find themselves in danger and in need of rescue. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Paraglider walks away from Island crash, stranded tubers need rescue help

Paraglider safe after Youbou crash, Cowichan SAR plucks stranded tubers from river

A paraglider walked out under their own power after being spotted crashing into the trees west of Christopher Rock in Youbou last weekend.

Cowichan Search and Rescue had been called out to help find the paraglider but were eventually called off, according to CSAR’s Tina Phillips.

“We were organizing a helicopter search to pinpoint the location before we sent ground teams in,” Phillips explained. “We did not have to assist the glider as he had met up with ambulance and fire before we reached the site.”

Search and Rescue crews were called back to the Lake the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14 to assist in the rescue of seven inner tubers that had become stranded up river from Skutz Falls.

“They made some bad choices, overestimated their ability and were brought out hypothermic but very lucky,” confirmed search manager Jamie Tudway-Cains. “They did however make a good decision to stay put once it got dark. When waiting for rescue, it is always a good decision to stay put if safe to do so, or directed otherwise.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Raft rescue on Campbell River

Lake CowichanSearch and Rescue

Previous story
11,000 lightning strikes spark nearly 100 new fires: BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over ‘reprehensible and vile’ tweets

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Greek Fest returns in full swing for the event’s 21st year, bringing traditional food and entertainment to thousands of attendees at the Greek Community Centre in Royal Oak, Aug. 26 to 28 and Sept. 2 to 5. (Courtesy of Jim Koutougos)
Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest makes full return Aug. 26

Walk-in services at the Sidney Satellite outpatient lab will be closed until Sept. 6. (Google Streetview)
Walk-in services temporarily closing at Sidney outpatient lab

Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Greater Victoria sees gas prices jump 12 cents overnight

Pop-up banner image