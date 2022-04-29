B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Jake Romphf/Victoria News)

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Jake Romphf/Victoria News)

Parents keep pressure on NDP plan for B.C. child support hubs

Kevin Falcon says he’ll return to individualized funding

B.C. Children and Families Minister Mitzi Dean launched an online survey this week to get feedback on the ministry’s plan to phase out individual funding support for autistic, Down Syndrome and other neuro-diverse children, as parents continued to provide their own feedback at MLA constituency offices.

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon attended a demonstration outside Attorney General David Eby’s office in Vancouver-Point Grey on Friday, where he repeated his vow to scrap a plan for regional service hubs that Dean says will be phased in over three years. Parents and autism support organizations have been calling on Dean to maintain individual funding for families since the hub plan was announced last October.

“There’s still time for the NDP to listen to families and reverse their planned cruel clawbacks,” Falcon said April 29. “The NDP’s ‘government knows best’ approach flies in the face of 20 years of evidence demonstrating the benefits of the individualized funding model.”

Dean’s ministry opened a survey this week the planned “family connection centres,” the first four of which are to open in 2023 in Kelowna, Terrace, Smithers and Prince Rupert. The ministry wants 40 such centres around the province starting in 2024.

In the legislature Thursday, Dean said her ministry has been hearing from families since 2019, on concerns about giving up their individualized care and having to travel to regional centres. B.C. Liberal critic Trevor Halford read a quote from a parent who accused Dean of withholding information about the changes and refusing to meet directly with parents.

“I’ve continued to meet with advocacy groups and service groups over the last 18 months, since I have the honour of being in this position,” Dean told the legislature April 29. “We need to make sure that we’re getting the system right, so we also have further opportunities.”

The online survey is open until Sept. 9, and includes a “service framework and service descriptions summary” of the new program and the goals of the family connection centres.

RELATED: B.C.’s new funding model disappointing, says Autism BC

RELATED: B.C. budgets $172M for transition to new support network

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Province extends pilot program for senior driving tests in Sooke
Next story
UPDATE: Saanich man arrested near Oak Bay High after girls report being followed, watched

Just Posted

Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building blaze

Beach-goers are asked to use caution and keep a distance from a moulting seal at Gonzales Beach. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Victoria beach-goers asked to stay away from moulting seal

The City of Victoria has announced it is receiving funding from the provincial and federal governments to the tune of $2.4 million to help cover the costs of upgrades at Topaz Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province, feds pitch in $2.4M for upgrades to Victoria’s Topaz Park

Oak Bay police say a 46-year-old man is on conditions to stay away from Oak Bay High, Oak Bay Recreation Centre and playgrounds after his arrest in the area on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Saanich man arrested near Oak Bay High after girls report being followed, watched