Parked car left damaged in Oak Bay hit and run

Police believe a driver in a white vehicle hit a car in Oak Bay before fleeing the scene.

Damage to a 2003 grey Toyota Corolla parked in the 2100-block of Fair Street was discovered Saturday, June 5.

The Toyota had damage to its driver’s side taillight and quarter panel. It appears the suspect vehicle was travelling westbound on Fair Street as the debris was in front of the Corolla. The paint transfer on the Corolla indicates the suspect vehicle was white.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Pedal power swiped

A pair of bikes were reported stolen from a carport in the 300-block of Denison Road on Tuesday.

The bikes are described as a black Raleigh 15 speed Mountaineer valued at around $500 and a grey matte BMX with steel teal blue wall wires valued at around $650.

Thief smashes car window

Someone smashed a winder to access a vehicle parked in the 3300-block of Cadboro Bay Road. After smashing the window, someone stole a backpack with camping gear and a digital Nikon D3400 camera. It was reported to Oak Bay police June 2.

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay cop targets police history, aims to share

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay police