Parking stays, centre line may not on Oak Bay commuter road

The McNeill Avenue corridor in Oak Bay, from Foul Bay Road to Transit Road, is slated for infrastructure upgrades to slow vehicle traffic. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay municipal staff will draft a detailed design of traffic calming improvements for next year on McNeill Avenue and those plans will hit the public ahead of implementation.

The plan to alter McNeill, from the border with Victoria through to Transit Road, maintains street parking and looks to curb speeding drivers with raised crosswalks. The design will also consider using curb extensions and bump-outs, though council voiced a preference for the raised crosswalks.

Coun. Andrew Appleton made the motion, and noted the raised sidewalks are preferential because they become a physical intervention to reduce speeds and could be considered throughout the entire corridor, a sentiment echoed around the table.

Similarly, he noted removing street parking would provide a feeling of too much space for drivers, an impetus to increase speeds.

Information provided at the committee meeting included a speed analysis. Data collected last spring by WattConsulting Group, shows that vehicles are moving between 40 and 44 km/h on the roadway at any given time.

McNeill Avenue has a 40 km/h posted speed limit and two 30 km/h school zones along the route to accommodate children crossing the road at crosswalks. These crosswalks are located at the intersections with Victoria Avenue, Monterey Avenue and Oliver Street. There is also a vehicle-activated speed sign westbound at Victoria Avenue. The route has free-flowingtraffic between Foul Bay Road and Transit Road which are both all-way stop-controlled.

Find the full Watts report on the June 20 council agenda at oakbay.civicweb.net.

Appleton also asked that staff consider removal of the centre line. The line, many said they heard from residents, provides a poor guide for drivers to try and stay within it even when sharing the road with cyclists.

Staff will also reach out to Victoria to explore further safety improvements for the Foul Bay and McNeill intersection that lies in that city’s jurisdiction.

The plans will come to council and be available for public perusal on the Oak Bay website later this year.

