Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fencing is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, one year after the Freedom Convoy protests took place, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Parliament Hill police estimate 500 will attend ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary

Public tours cancelled, agency says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill

The Parliamentary Protective Service expects 500 people to gather this weekend to mark a year since the “Freedom Convoy” occupied downtown Ottawa.

The agency, which polices the precinct, says it will curtail some access to Parliament Hill.

The public can still use the central and east gates to access the Hill lawn, but not the gates closest to the West Block, where the Liberals are holding their caucus meeting this weekend.

The Parliamentary Protective Service says public tours have been cancelled and Ottawa Police will enforce the closure of Wellington Street to traffic.

Ottawa city council voted this week to reopen Wellington Street to cars as soon as March, after a yearlong closure.

Large trucks occupied the street for weeks last year, and were only removed after the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Parliament Hillprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian dies in apparent hit-and-run incident in Nanaimo
Next story
Anti-vaxx outburst lands ex-northwest B.C. teacher in hot water

Just Posted

Ken Winchester samples a test run of whisky being produced at Devine Distillery. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two Greater Victoria distilleries honoured with Canadian Whisky Awards

A couple enjoys the fire at Oak Bay Hotel Boathouse Spa. (Aaron Roscoe Barr)
Choose your own adventure: Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Victoria

Victoria star photographer Lucky Budd captured the C/2020 E3 (ZTF) comet on camera during a brief break in cloudy skies on Jan. 21. (Photo by Lucky Budd)
Look up: Rare comet visible to the naked eye – if the clouds part

A second engineer has lost their licence to practise over structural faults in a Langford apartment building formerly known as Danbrook One. (Black Press Media file photo)
Second engineer loses licence over troubled Langford apartment building