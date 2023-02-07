Pat Bay at a crawl, southbound down to one lane after morning crash

Emergency services on scene, say Central Saanich police

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)

South bound traffic is down to one lane on the Pat Bay Highway as crews deal with a morning crash.

Central Saanich police said emergency services remained on scene as of 7:30 a.m.

More to come …

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar crash