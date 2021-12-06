Pedestrian hit at Victoria intersection of Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue

Victoria firefighters, police and BC Ambulance are attending to a crash involving a pedestrian at the downtown intersection of Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue.
A woman was struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m., said VicPD public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver remained at the scene.
“We are still conducting our investigation and speaking with witnesses to determine the facts of the incident,” MacIntyre added.
