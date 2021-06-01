Pedestrian struck by double-decker bus on Douglas Street

A BC Transit double-decker bus left a man with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision near Douglas and Burnside Streets, which Victoria Police traffic officers responded to at 8:15 a.m. this morning.

The pedestrian had attempted to make an undesignated crossing just east of Burnside Street, said VicPD, who added that they don’t currently believe the transit operator involved is at fault for the resulting collision. BC Emergency Health Services, who were the first to arrive at the scene, transported the injured man to the hospital.

A BC Transit supervisor was also in attendance at the scene. “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident; the pedestrian, the passengers on board and our transit operator,” said a statement from BC Transit regarding the incident.

BC Transit will conduct an internal investigation of the hit, including information from VicPD, the testimony of their driver and CCTV if available, said BC Transit public affairs advisor Jamie Wiess.

Following the incident, the involved transit operator will have access to trained peer-to-peer emotional support. Per the outcome of their investigation, “we want to make sure that operators are supported in every way possible,” Wiess said. “When they’re ready to come back, they’re welcomed back openly and supported throughout the entire process.”

BC Transit and police investigators ask that anyone witnessed to or with information regarding the incident contact the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654 ext. 1. Those who wish to report anonymously may call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

