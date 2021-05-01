Penelope the cat nabbed from Victoria street by suspect caught on camera

VicPD investigating after feline with black fur, purple collar taken from Caledonia Avenue

VicPD is investigating an incident involving a black cat named Penelope who was taken from the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue by an unidentified person on the afternoon of April 26. (VicPD/Twitter)

Police are calling for the public’s help identifying a suspect seen on camera nabbing a cat named Penelope from a Victoria street.

According to VicPD, Penelope, a black cat last seen in the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue – between the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Central Park and Royal Athletic Park – was stolen on April 26 at about 2 p.m.

Please help us identify this suspect & locate Penelope the cat. She was stolen from the 900-block of Caledonia Ave on April 26th, approx 2 pm. Black cat, black whiskers, small white patch on stomach. Purple collar w reflective bands. #yyj pic.twitter.com/1AL7zxPICv — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 1, 2021

Security camera footage shows an individual with long brown hair, a dark-coloured baseball cap, a black jacket and pants, and carrying several large bags making off with the little black feline.

Penelope is described as having black whiskers, a small white patch on her belly and a purple collar with reflective bands.

ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing), a group that helps to find lost pets and reunite them with their owners, has also shared Penelope’s information in hopes of bringing her home safely. According to the group, the missing cat is a 4.5-year-old healthy feline who’s been spayed and is very affectionate.

Volunteers noted that it’s possible the person thought Penelope was a stray, but she does have owners who want her back home.

Anyone with information can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and ROAM at 778-977-6265, 778-977-6260 or petsearch@roambc.org.

