Sue Hodgson returns as publisher of the Peninsula News Review starting June 1. (Courtesy Sue Hodgson)

Peninsula News Review welcomes back Sue Hodgson as publisher

Dale Naftel takes helm of Oak Bay News as publisher

Randy Blair, Chief Operating Officer of Black Press Media British Columbia Division is pleased to announce that Sue Hodgson is returning to the Peninsula News Review in the role of publisher effective June 15, 2021. In a return to her roots, Sue is excited to see her career complete a full circle as she returns to Black Press where she worked in various capacities for 16 years, with her last tenure as publisher of the Peninsula News Review.

A resident of Greater Victoria for more than 30 years, Sue graduated from the University of Victoria, with a BA in social sciences. Her career has been in publishing, with roles in many aspects of the Greater Victoria media. Sue is the owner of Seaside Magazine, a Saanich Peninsula community publication, which for more than 10 years has explored and celebrated the people, places and ideas of our local community.

Previously Sue was a director at Page One Publishing as well as publisher of Boulevard Magazine. Sue has been a past member of the Board of Directors for Beacon Community Services and Shaw Ocean Discovery Centre, and currently sits as a Director on the Board of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation. Sue lives in Sidney with her two teenaged children.

Dale Naftel, the current publisher of the Peninsula News Review, will become publisher of the Oak Bay News effective June 1, 2021. Dale joined Black press in 2014 as an advertising sales consultant and was appointed publisher of the Peninsula News Review in 2018. During Dale’s tenure as publisher, the Peninsula News Review was nominated for and won several industry awards for excellence in newspaper publishing.

