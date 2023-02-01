Penticton senior missing for 5 days; police call for dash-cam footage

Police are also asking to leave the search to the experts due to difficult terrain, cold weather

It is now day five and sadly, the search continues for missing Penticton senior Doreen Abbott.

“An extensive search of the area where her vehicle was located has continued over the past three days, carried out by both the RCMP and Search and Rescue. Unfortunately, Doreen has yet to be located. We’re working closely with Search and Rescue to continue our search,” said Const. James Grandy on Tuesday.

“We’re reaching out to the public, specifically to residents of Upper and Lower Bench Roads, Naramata Road, and other surrounding neighbourhoods of where her vehicle was found at Greyback Mountain Road. We’re asking those residents who may have either dash-cam or home surveillance to check to see if they happened to capture Abbott’s vehicle on Jan. 27th, between the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.”

Many members of the public have asked to help in the search but police are asking them to leave it to the experts.

“We want to acknowledge the public’s support, specifically those wanting to help search for Doreen. Numerous resources, including Air Services, Police Dog Services, along with Search and Rescue crews are actively continuing a systematic and thorough search of the area,” said Grandy.

“Due to the immediate area consisting of hazardous terrain, and with the weather turning very cold, it’s not advisable for the general public to conduct their own search.”

Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house near Naramata on the evening of Jan. 27, and her current whereabouts are unknown. On Sunday, RCMP found her vehicle near 1425 Greyback Mountain Road, which was not where she was heading.

It appears that Doreen, who was most likely unfamiliar with the area, travelled up the road and got her vehicle stuck in the icy/snow conditions.

Police have updated a description of Doreen.

Doreen Abbott is described as 89 years-old, five-foot-three, 120 pounds with a thin build. She wears glasses and normally walks with a cane.

Below is an updated clothing description which RCMP believe she was wearing:

* A dark green/blue ¾ length wool coat;

* Dark green/turquoise sweatpants;

* Black slip on shoes

