People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies
Next story
Langford public hearings look at proposals to transform residential lots

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man died in Saanich during a police interaction on Feb. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death in Saanich spurs police watchdog investigation

The property at 840 Arncote Ave. could be the new home of Langford’s 50-plus club, pending a public hearing and council approval. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford public hearings look at proposals to transform residential lots

The UVic Vikes raised $29,000 with this year’s Shoot for the Cure. (Courtesy of UVic)
UVic Vikes raise $29,000 to fight cancer, smashing last year’s fundraiser record

Peninsula Panthers Captain Riley Braun (left) used Friday's 5-3 victory over the Kerry Park Islanders to set a new league record for a single season. He first tied, then broke the previous record of 118 points a season to finish on top of Vancouver Jsland Junior Hockey League scoring with 120 points. (Christian J. Stewart Photography/Submitted)
Peninsula Panther captain Riley Braun sets new league scoring record