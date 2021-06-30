People try to beat the heat at a beach on June 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

People try to beat the heat at a beach on June 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Persistent pressure from B.C. heat wave to affect rest of summer: meteorologist

Seasonal modelling is predicting higher-than-normal temperatures to persist through August and September

Although the heat wave is simmering in much of British Columbia, meteorologist Lisa Erven said more hot temperatures are in store for the province.

Records were shattered Monday and Tuesday when highs crawled into the 40s, including in Lytton village, which recorded temperatures in excess of 49 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a continuance of those high temperatures in the coming days.

“It will be five to ten degrees above what is normal for this time of year, depending on which community you are in,” Erven said as the high ridge of pressure hovering over B.C. makes its way to the prairies.

READ MORE: Heatwave marked by unusually high nighttime temperatures

“We’re coming off a historic heat wave, those persistent high pressures will have cumulative effects on the rest of summer,” said the meteorologist.

A summer hotter than usual

Seasonal modelling is predicting higher-than-normal temperatures in parts of the province that will endure through August and September.

That will start the second week of July unless British Columbia undergoes an equally extreme cooling event, Erven said. “Keep in mind that seasonal models don’t account for cold fronts or widespread rainfall.”

By the end of summer, Environment Canada has the province forecast for overall higher-than-average temperatures.

Keep an eye on local forecasts in order to be prepared for the next significant weather event, Erven urged.

READ ALSO: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherHeat waveSevere weather

Previous story
Sooke councillors bill district $6,381.95 for expenses
Next story
Fully vaccinated tourists welcomed back to Haida Gwaii after year of pandemic visitor ban

Just Posted

Five discarded flagpoles, property of the Oak Bay Rotary Club and used for Canadian flags through its charitable rental program, lay in the gutter at McNeill Bay. (Photo courtesy Joan Peggs)
Oak Bay homes targeted for Canadian flag thefts ahead of July 1

Victoria police are looking for Juliana Frank, a high-risk missing woman. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Juliana Frank last seen in downtown Victoria on May 22

Protesters have occupied blockades in the Fairy Creek watershed and surrounding forests for months, trying to stop old-growth trees from being logged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Pacheedaht Elder politely refuses First Nation’s request to leave Fairy Creek

Peter Belair, who lives at the SHOAL Centre in Sidney, received this card from Buckingham Palace after he wrote to Queen Elizabeth II with condolences on the death of her husband Prince Philip in April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney resident receives thank-you note from Buckingham Palace