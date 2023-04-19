Person found dead was a Maple Ridge homeless man

IHIT says Randy Semotiuk’s body was found near Golden Ears Bridge on Monday

Semotiuk

Semotiuk

Police have released the identity of an unhoused man from Maple Ridge who was found dead on Monday, April 17 near the Golden Ears Bridge in Pitt Meadows.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim is 31-year old Randy Semotiuk of Maple Ridge.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP had been advised by a community partner that Semotiuk had not been seen for several days. As this was deemed uncharacteristic, the Ridge Meadows RCMP, who knew the individual, made patrols in an attempt to locate him. Sadly, at approximately noon, police found the man deceased in the 19800-block of Lougheed Highway, in Pitt Meadows. He was in a wooded area west of Golden Ears Bridge, near the south entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

Injuries observed by the members led them to believe the man was the victim of a homicide, and IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

“We are at the onset of this investigation,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Investigators will remain in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence throughout the week, as we work to build a timeline of events that led to Mr. Semotiuk’s untimely death.”

READ ALSO: City of Pitt Meadows votes not to become a funding partner in underpass project

IHIT continues to work closely in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This is the second person found deceased in Maple Ridge so far this year. Surinderjit Singh, 55, of Maple Ridge was found on 122nd Avenue on March 4.

READ ALSO: Police name man found dead in Maple Ridge on Saturday

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITMaple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury
Next story
Fox News settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over U.S. election lies

Just Posted

Friends of Bowker Creek Society president Gerald Harris explains how the salmon fry emerge over days, even weeks before heading out to sea. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Oak Bay fry emerge, swim to Salish Sea in bid to bring salmon back to Bowker Creek

A lone protester holds a sign during Langford’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday (April 18). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
‘People can’t afford this’: Langford protesters decry proposed tax hike outside city hall

People take part in a peace circle along a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has withdrawn contempt charges against 11 old-growth logging protesters accused of breaching a court injunction during blockades at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Fairy Creek old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has ‘collapsed’

Crofton author Liz Maxwell Forbes brings her tales from Growing up Weird, a Memoir of an Oak Bay Childhood to the Oak Bay Heritage Foundation Marion Cumming Lecture Series on April 26 at 7 p.m. in Windsor Park Pavilion. (Courtesy Elizabeth Forbes)
Writer shares tales of Growing up Weird in Oak Bay

Pop-up banner image