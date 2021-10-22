RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly spray-painted a swastika on the front of a Nanaimo business. (Photo submitted)

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly spray-painted a swastika on the front of a Nanaimo business. (Photo submitted)

Person who allegedly painted swastika on Nanaimo business caught on security camera

RCMP ask for public’s help in identifying suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help to try to identify the person who spray-painted a swastika on a business in Nanaimo last week.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Friday, Oct. 22, with a surveillance image of the person who allegedly committed the crime on Oct. 14.

Employees at the business reported the incident to police and then went about removing all traces of the graffiti. After reviewing security video they were able to obtain an image of the suspect, “possibly female” with “distinctive bright orange hair,” according to the release.

The individual was wearing a blue puffy jacket and white pants at the time of the incident and was carrying a yellow backpack.

RCMP say the incident is “possibly related” to another swastika drawn in the vicinity of Cameron Island the previous day. No suspect has been identified in that incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person shown in the photo is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-38490.

