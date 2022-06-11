Gianni dos Santos of Pacific FC is tackled during the Canadian Champions match against York United at Starlight Stadium on May 24, 2022. Pacific FC failed to break down a physical York team. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

PFC’s dos Santos picked for Cape Verde national team

The midfielder will play with the team against Ecuador on June 11

Pacific FC’s Gianni dos Santos has been selected for the Cape Verde national team ahead of their friendly against Ecuador in Miami on June 11.

The wide midfielder has had a purple patch of form for PFC, scoring a stunner against Valour FC on May 27. He’s played in seven out of the team’s 11 games so far this season.

The Dutch-born midfielder is also a Cape Verde citizen. He started his career in the Netherlands where he played for FC Dordecht in the second-tier of Dutch football and for Jong Sparta – Sparta Rotterdam’s youth team – in the third-tier of Dutch football. He joined Pacific FC in 2021 and was an important part of the team’s run to the Canadian Premier League championship, assisting the winning goal in the final against Forge FC.

He’s in training with the national team currently and will miss PFC’s game against rivals Forge FC on Sunday.

