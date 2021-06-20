PHOTOS: Classic cars cruise Saanich Peninsula in advance of Father’s Day

Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Hot rods, rad rods, muscle and sports cars spanning the decades made their way in a parade from North Saanich to Victoria on June 19. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

It was a hot day for hot rods to hit the road and tour Greater Victoria retirement homes in advance of Fathers Day.

About 40 cars made a cruise down the Pat Bay highway from Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich, through Sidney and finishing at The Kensington retirement home in Victoria on Saturday, June 19. The show made passes of the Sidney All Care Residence, Resthaven Lodge, Amica Beechwood Village, SHOAL Centre for independent living, Norgarden and Berwick House along the way.

It was nice to be able to show off rides that had been around during their audiences’ youth decades ago, said organizer Rose Root. “There was quite a variety. We’d seen old classics, new hot rods, muscle cars. Great variety.”

The car drive-by had shifted from the parking lot show-n-shine originally planned since February following changes to public health guidelines, according to organizer Brook Morneau.

“We saw a wonderful turnout of cars enjoying this beautiful summer weather,” said Root.

