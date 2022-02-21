PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission

The ships sailed by just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)The ships sailed by just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Beach walkers stood and waved as the ships sailed past the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Beach walkers stood and waved as the ships sailed past the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Photographers tried to capture a shot of the ships as they sailed past. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Photographers tried to capture a shot of the ships as they sailed past. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife during the sail past on Feb. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife during the sail past on Feb. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Several photographers were set up on the beach by Esquimalt Lagoon trying to capture a shot of the ships as they passed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Several photographers were set up on the beach by Esquimalt Lagoon trying to capture a shot of the ships as they passed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Two Canadian Navy ships sailed along the Greater Victoria Coast on their way to joining Operation CARIBBE 2022.

HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife did a sail past of Clover Point, Ogden Point and Esquimalt Lagoon prior to departing for the mission.

The U.S.-led operation is part of enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, which aim to suppress trafficking in international waters.

ALSO READ: Tsawout First Nation to hold special ceremony at seaweed farm off James Island

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaWest Shore

Previous story
Greater Victoria to see windchill low of -10C on Tuesday

Just Posted

An on-water ceremony Friday will see Tsawout First Nation recognize its right to issue a seaweed-growing license to Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed under Marine Use Law. (Cascadia Seaweed/Submitted)
Tsawout First Nation to hold special ceremony at seaweed farm off James Island

The ships sailed by just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission

The City of Colwood is planning for the launch of a new app to help residents car pool or bike together, as a way of easing congestion in the community. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood aims to make ride sharing simple with new app

Carmen Pavlov, coordinator for Peninsula Streams Society’s BEACH program, holds a sample of a forage fish egg, too small to be seen on camera, but readily visible under microscope. (Christine van Reewyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish