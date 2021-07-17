PHOTOS: Sikh motorcycle group starts cross-Canada charity tour in Victoria

The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)

A rumble rose from Dallas Road on Saturday as tens of the Sikh motorcyclists kick started their cross-Canada tour in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“This is an exciting moment,” Malkiat Singh Hoonjan, the Legendary Sikh Riders’ road captain, told Black Press Media before they hit the road. “We’re here on the face of the Earth to help people, to help each other.”

The riders took off from the Mile 0 sign before heading a few minutes down Dallas Road, where they wet their wheels with some water from the Salish Sea. They’ll be on the road the for about a week and a half before they dip their tires into the Atlantic Ocean, near the Confederation Bridge, and turn around.

The Legendary Sikh Riders will be asking people to make donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation as they roll across the nation. Each donation will support children from the province where the donation was made.

“We wanted to something for the children,” the road captain said. “Some chidren are not granted the quality of life that we have, so we would at least like to leave something for the kids.”

Singh Hoonjan was sporting a light-brown vest that was hand-stitched by an Indigenous woman. He pointed to two circles, one forming the Indigenous Medicine Wheel and another in the Sikh Khanda, within patches on the vest and said “we are all one, nature is all one, it doesn’t matter what colour you are, who you are, we’re all one.”

The motorcyclists have done rides to show support for the Indigenous community after the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites. The Legendary Sikh Riders are also be riding in memory of the children who attended the institutions.

“We wanted to carry a piece of them with us,” Singh Hoonjan said.

Those wanting to donate to the Legendary Sikh Riders’ cause can go to their Make-A-Wish Canada donation page at https://bit.ly/3z0AsI2.

READ: Calligraphy artist couple create beautiful designs for passersby on Victoria harbour

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria