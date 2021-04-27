PHOTOS: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Mud, water and debris are flowing down Highway 97 at Vernon’s south entrance after a large sinkhole appeared on 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection with Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Tuesday morning, April 27. The highway was closed in both directions as crews worked on the hole. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)

Single-lane traffic is in effect along Vernon’s Hospital Hill (Highway 97) Tuesday morning, April 27, after a water main broke last night.

The City of Vernon said a water main break near the turnoff around 10 p.m., April 26, caused significant damage to the roadway closing the northbound lanes.

The main was repaired overnight.

Traffic control personnel and materials are on scene and traffic is being directed onto the southbound side of the highway.

Motorists needing to access Vernon Jubilee Hospital are asked to turn east on 18th Avenue then north on 31A or 31st Street.

For the safety of workers on the scene, motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control measures.

A site assessment is underway and additional traffic measures will be put in place later today (April 27). Updates will be provided when they become available.

This is the second time in four years a sinkhole has closed Highway 97 on 32nd Street near VJH and Polson Park. The last was on May 30, 2017.

Highway 97