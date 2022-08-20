PHOTOS: Tour de Victoria gets underway for 11th year

Cyclists take off from the starting line at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 20) for the Tour de Victoria 60 km and 100 km events. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Cyclists wearing matching jerseys line up at the starting line for the 60 km and 100 km rides. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Cyclists participating in the 60 km and 100 km events embark on their ride at the B.C. Legislative Assembly. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Participants in the 60 km and 100 km events wait for the ride to start on the lawn of the B.C. Legislative Assembly. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Cyclists getting ready for the 60 km and 100 km rides to kick off. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Cyclists gather at the steps in front of the B.C. Legislative Assembly for the 60 km and 100 km rides. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Participants kick off their 60 km and 100 km rides at the B.C. Legislative Assembly. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

The 11th annual Tour de Victoria returned to its August date this summer for the first time since 2019 with over 2,250 riders.

The cycling event – one of the largest on the Island – kicked off early Saturday morning (Aug. 20) with the 160 km and 140 km riders starting at 7 a.m. in front of the Legislature grounds on Belleville Street, and the rest following throughout the day.

This year’s event brings a few changes, including some course upgrades. There are also eight different distances including 160 km, 140 km, 100 km, 60 km, 45 km, 30 km and 15 km. There is a kids ride, which is free for children between the ages of two and ten years old.

“We are thrilled to be back hosting the event in August,” tour director Seamus McGrath said in a news release.

“We love showing off our beautiful city in the summer. This year, over 63 per cent of riders are from outside Victoria, with many making the trip from around the world, including the United States, Australia, Mexico and more.”

A finish line festival and Spinnakers beer garden will follow after the last riders are off the course.

Road closure information can be found on the Tour de Victoria website at tourdevictoria.com.

BikingCyclingTour de VictoriaVictoria