PHOTOS: Victoria plays permanent host to BC Law Enforcement Memorial

Victoria was host to the 2021 BC Law Enforcement Memorial on a grey Sunday afternoon, which opened rain only after the ceremonies were finished.
The purpose of the ceremony was to honour the 129 law enforcement officers who died in the line of their duty throughout the province’s history. Each of their names, also inscribed on the garden’s British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial, was read throughout the course of the ceremony.
The memorial – formerly cycled between Victoria and the Lower Mainland annually – was held at its now permanent location of the BC Legislature’s rear Garden of Honour. In attendance decorated police departments and Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachments from across the province, their families and about two dozen members of the public.
“Fortunately, here in British Columbia, no (police officers) lost their lives in the line of duty this past year,” Janet Austin,
the lieutenant governor of British Columbia who was also in attendance told Black Press. “But this was an opportunity to recognize their service and to reflect on the fact that our safety and security comes with the great cost to some.”
Despite not having ties to law enforcement in her own family, Austin said she sees it as her responsibility to honour people who have contributed across all segments of society.
