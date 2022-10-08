The Juno Beach Centre, where Canada’s role in the D-Day invasion is commemorated, is shown in Courseulles sur Mer, France, Wednesday, April 28, 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Franck Prevel

The Juno Beach Centre, where Canada’s role in the D-Day invasion is commemorated, is shown in Courseulles sur Mer, France, Wednesday, April 28, 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Franck Prevel

Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal

Construction posed a threat the integrity of Juno Beach, and Juno Beach Centre operations

A proposed condominium development on Juno Beach in France has been cancelled after public outcry and a three-year legal fight.

The Canadian and French governments are helping the town of Courseulles-sur-Mer buy a parcel of land where a developer planned to build a 70-unit building.

Veterans Affairs Canada says the construction “posed a threat to both the integrity of Juno Beach itself, and Juno Beach Centre operations.”

Developers planned to use a private road next to the centre for nearly two years during construction, which the centre says would cause “chaos” and safety concerns for visitors.

Federal and local governments are also negotiating a 99-year lease to protect a parcel of land where Canadian soldiers landed on D-Day in June 1944, including a portion of Juno Park where visitors to the centre tour old bunkers.

The plans sparked a campaign called Save Juno Beach, which encouraged people to write letters to members of Parliament and French officials calling for a halt to the development plans.

“Canadians make a promise every Remembrance Day to never forget the sacrifices made for future generations. And this year, we forced our government to step up and protect the legacy and reputation of our country as an ally and force for good in a war-torn world,” the group’s founder, Cindy Clegg, said in a statement.

The Juno Beach Centre, a privately run museum that was built in 2003, has run into financial difficulty due to the pandemic and a legal fight with the building’s developer.

“The settlement will ensure that the Juno Beach Centre and the Canadian memorial presence in Normandy are preserved for generations to come,” the centre said in a statement Friday.

Veterans Affairs agreed in January to provide up to $500,000 over the next two years to cover some of the Juno Beach Centre’s expenses and help it weather the pandemic, on top of the $500,000 Ottawa gives the museum each year.

RELATED: ‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

RELATED: MP marks 105th anniversary of Vimy Ridge as part of federal delegation to Europe

FranceSecond World War

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gray whale population off western U.S. continues to decline
Next story
VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Just Posted

Official routes for the running races that will course streets in Victoria and Oak Bay on Oct. 9. (Courtesy Royal Victoria Marathon)
Marathon races expected to bring 8,000-plus runners to Victoria, Oak Bay streets

The first advance poll for the 2022 municipal election brought out 327 voters in Sidney. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich and Sidney voters cast ballots in first advance poll of municipal election

Brentwood Bay serval Cassia enjoys the indoors but discovered a way to explore, letting herself out the back door on Oct. 6. (Courtesy Sylvia Lammers)
UPDATE: Owners lure back Brentwood Bay serval with prawn treats

Police on the scene of the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich, near Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, where a man’s body was found on Oct. 6. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Body of unknown man found near the Lochside trail in Saanich

Pop-up banner image