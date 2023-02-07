Michelle Gentis and Todd Best. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Adaptability and Aging in place

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With a ‘Count Me In’ attitude, Michelle Gentis, homeowner and mother to her child requiring full-time support, teams up with Todd Best of Best Builders to share their experience adapting her Author Erikson inspired condo to meet the needs of her fully-dependant adult son.

Listen in as Mike and Jennifer Lee, co-hosts of HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ learn about the process of adapting homes for specific physical needs and aging in place, noting the key is planning and working with experienced professionals.

‘Why move? Plan ahead to age in place. Talk to your builder about ideas to make your house work for you. Your next renovation can incorporate hidden adaptability features for use down the road,’ says Todd Best.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors team members run from Sooke to Sidney

Just Posted

Sgt. Kirstin Stuart tests the waters at Willows Beach. The Oak Bay officer is among those who will take the plunge to support Special Olympics athletes during an event in Saanich Feb. 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Polar Plungers dive into fundraiser to get B.C. Special Olympians back in action

Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors team members run from Sooke to Sidney

Vancouver is the least affordable city according to a new report from Royal Bank of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver is the least affordable city according to a new report from Royal Bank of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
$7 out of every $10 earned goes towards mortgage payments in Victoria: report

Troy Dingham, a Sooke-based egg farmer, works as a nurse full-time in Victoria. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Small-scale Greater Victoria egg farmers not cracking under pressure of rising costs