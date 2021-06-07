Podcast: Island Health official Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, next steps

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. The discussion includes the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, challenges faced by frontline workers during the pandemic and more.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

#PQBeatCoronavirusIsland HealthPodcastvancouverisland