PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build, and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Matt Senf of Sasen Homes offers planning strategies to help you manage your home building budget.

Budget is not a scary word if you know how to nail down the details with your builder in advance.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now