Joshua Young of Maestro Development. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, With so many experts available, Joshua Young of Maestro Development unravels the mystery of who you need on your team, noting their expertise to build a high-performance home.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to 'treat autism'

