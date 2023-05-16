Shaun St-Amour, Clay Construction. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Passive House Passion

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with Shaun St-Amour who talks about the associated costs, the energy savings, consumer choice, and the importance of challenging the status quo as the industry looks to build resilient, healthy homes with a lighter footprint on the environment.

‘I really think that we should have an AirBNB passive house that we all could just go and experience because when you step into it and you close the door and it’s quieter and there’s even a difference in fresh air, you honestly see the difference as soon as you take that first step inside.’says Shaun St-Amour, Clay Construction.

St-Amour is passionate about building to Passive House standards for the health and comfort of everyone who’s occupying the home.

‘I would rather use the Passive House principles to get to net zero. Not only are you going to enjoy the benefits of a passive house, the comfort, the energy efficiency, the healthy home but you’ll also have an opportunity to use materials that can create a 200 plus year old home because you’re doing an envelope-first approach.’

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CRD’s corporate emissions climb in 2022 as region lags far behind 2030 goal

Just Posted

Emissions coming from the CRD’s operations rose by one per cent in 2022 as the regional district is shooting for a 45 per cent cut in corporate emissions by 2030. (Courtesy of the CRD’s 2022 Climate Action Progress Report)
CRD’s corporate emissions climb in 2022 as region lags far behind 2030 goal

A black-and-white warbler draws attention in Panama Flats in Saanich on May 13. (Geoffrey Newell photo)
Rare black-and-white warbler draws a crowd in Saanich

The North American hockey community is mourning the death of a young man who just finished his freshman year playing with the University of Oregon Ducks. (University of Oregon hockey/Instagram)
Hockey community mourns death of Victoria man in Oregon

A file photo of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Missing View Royal youth found