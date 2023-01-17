Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team keeps the conversation real when discussing the construction phase. Realistic timelines, building permits, inspections, anticipating interruptions – a discussion, on the level.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Greater Victoria housing prices rise in 2022 despite Canada seeing a decline

The Trial Islands Ecological Reserve off Oak Bay was the first designated Key Biodiversity Area in all of Canada. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria’s Trial Islands, Fort Rodd touted as key biodiversity areas

William Head Institution is shown through a security fence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Lam)
William Head escapee warnings improving, but still need work: fire chief

The Victoria area saw average adjusted housing prices rise by 2.3 per cent while Canada saw a 12 per cent decline from 2021 to 2022, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Jan. 16. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria housing prices rise in 2022 despite Canada seeing a decline

Old Vic Fish and Chips has joined the growing list of downtown Victoria businesses to announce they are closing their doors over the past few months, but Downtown Victoria said it is likely just the natural ebb and flow of downtown businesses, rather than any cause for concern. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria says it’s still strong for business, despite string of closures