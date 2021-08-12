RCMP officers and protesters face off at a camp in Fairy Creek with tripod structures visible in the background. (Submitted by BC RCMP)

RCMP officers and protesters face off at a camp in Fairy Creek with tripod structures visible in the background. (Submitted by BC RCMP)

Police and protesters continue to clash at Fairy Creek watershed

Arrest numbers climb sharply at old-growth protest camps

Protesters and police continued to clash in the Fairy Creek watershed on Wednesday as the RCMP continued enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction that prohibits protests and blockades in the area.

Sometime after police action ended on Tuesday night — around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a post to the ONE DAY to Save the Old Growth Facebook group — about 30 protesters rushed an RCMP access point at a camp in the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road area, setting up wooden tripods.

Police reported that one man attempted to climb a tripod and fell, briefly knocking himself unconscious. He was assessed and transported out of the area by Emergency Health Services. The group stopped its actions and no arrests were made at the time.

When police enforcement resumed later in the day, 17 arrests were made. Police stated that three protesters were removed from tripods, while another three removed themselves from locking devices.

Officers also spent time removing tripod structures, locking devices and road obstructions, and collecting “massive” amounts of garbage at abandoned protest camps.

According to protesters, the lower level of the Headquarters camp was destroyed by excavators and a backhoe, including a kitchen and media area.

Arrest numbers have risen sharply this week, with 33 protesters detained on Monday, 23 on Tuesday and 17 on Wednesday, compared to 16 total reported arrests in the previous week.

Since enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction began in May, 597 protesters have been arrested, including at least 39 who have been arrested more than once.

READ MORE: Raids and rally strengthen resolve of Fairy Creek protesters

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fairy Creek protesters, Indigenous supporters mark one year of blockades

Fairy Creek watershedforestryprotest

Previous story
Fire smoke to blanket Vancouver Island amid heat wave
Next story
Man arrested at gunpoint for reportedly threatening Victoria beach-goers with knife

Just Posted

A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage from an early Aug. 11 fire. The blaze is considered suspicious. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich home fire considered suspicious, police unable to confirm all residents got out safely

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint near Finlayson Point Aug. 11 after several people reported him threatening to stab them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested at gunpoint for reportedly threatening Victoria beach-goers with knife

City of Victoria staffers work on underground infrastructure Thursday around noon in the intersection of Government Street and Pandora Avenue. A broken water main in the area caused traffic to be diverted, potentially until the rest of the business day, while crews perform emergency repairs. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Broken water main in downtown Victoria diverting traffic

RCMP officers and protesters face off at a camp in Fairy Creek with tripod structures visible in the background. (Submitted by BC RCMP)
Police and protesters continue to clash at Fairy Creek watershed