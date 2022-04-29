Police arrest man near Oak Bay High after students report being followed, watched

A man is banned from the area of Oak Bay High and the Oak Bay Recreation Centre after being arrested Thursday (April 28).
The Oak Bay Police Department said a 46-year-old man was arrested for criminal harassment after reports he had been repeatedly following and watching a couple of students.
The man is on conditions to stay away from the school, centre and playgrounds.
More to come…
